Dolphins' Quentin Poling: Miami adds in seventh round
The Dolphins selected Poling in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 227th overall.
Poling (6-feet, 235 pounds) is relatively obscure in this draft class, but the Ohio product was a very productive presence for the Bobcats, finishing last year with 107 tackles (12.5 for loss) and 5.5 sacks in 13 games. He also enjoyed a tremendous pro day, running a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and logging a 38-inch vertical, 127-inch broad jump, and 6.88-second three-cone drill. He should be a helpful special teams presence at worst.
