Ewers completed 14 of 22 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added four rushes for five yards in the Dolphins' 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Miami.

Ewers operated in what was mostly a game-manager role, but he flashed with a 63-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Theo Wease in the first quarter to answer an early Buccaneers touchdown before adding an 11-yard scoring strike to Greg Dulcich with just under two minutes remaining in the first half. The rookie signal-caller also managed to avoid turnovers altogether, and through his first two career starts, Ewers has completed 65.0 percent of his passes for 485 yards with a 2:2 TD:INT as the Week 18 road regular-season finale against the Patriots approaches.