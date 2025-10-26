Ewers (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons but will serve as the emergency third QB.

It's a role that the Texas product had been playing all season behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson. However, Wilson and Ewers switched spots last week, only to revert to the usual order this week. Ewers would need Tagovailoa and Wilson to get sick, injured or ejected to have a chance to play. Ewers saw his first taste of action last week against Cleveland, completing five of eight passes for 53 yards.