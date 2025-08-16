Ewers completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 116 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday's 24-17 preseason win over Detroit.

Ewers bounced back from a rough preseason debut by tossing two touchdowns against the Loins, both of which came in the form of connections to Theo Wease (6-80-2). Arguably Ewers' highlight of the day came in the form of a third-down connection to AJ Henning in the fourth quarter, in which the rookie seventh-round pick connected on a tight window slant that had essentially no room for error in terms of accuracy. Zach Wilson started Saturday but struggled more than his passing line (15-of-23, 151 yards, one score) might let on. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he won't "overreact to results" after just one preseason showing, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports, but Ewers' strong performance might provide him an opportunity to push Wilson for the backup gig behind Tua Tagovailoa if he can finish strong during Miami's exhibition finale against the Jaguars on Sat., Aug. 23.