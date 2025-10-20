Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that Ewers will compete with Zach Wilson this week for the Dolphins' backup quarterback position, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The rookie from Texas had served as the Dolphins' emergency third quarterback in each of the team's first six games but was promoted to the backup role in Week 7. Ewers entered Sunday's loss in the fourth quarter, completing five of eight pass attempts for 53 yards. However, his ball-security issues likely contributed to McDaniel's decision to open a competition for the No. 2 QB position, as Ewers fumbled twice on just 12 offensive snaps, though neither were recovered by the defense.