Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Emergency No. 3 QB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ewers is the Dolphins' emergency No. 3 QB for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Ewers remains behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson in the Dolphins' QB pecking order and won't see the field Sunday unless both of the two players ahead of him end up sidelined as the game progresses.
