Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Emergency QB against Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ewers (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Jets.
Ewers will serve as the Dolphins' emergency third quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson.
