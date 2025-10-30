Ewers (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Dolphins' emergency third quarterback against the Ravens on Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ewers will serve as the QB3 behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson for a second consecutive game. Ewers will not be allowed to play Thursday unless Tagovailoa and Wilson were both to be removed from the game due to injury, illness or ejection.