Ewers (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Ewers got injured in the fourth quarter with the Dolphins trailing by a significant margin. Prior to getting hurt, he completed 16 of 23 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing once for nine yards. The rookie seventh-round pick started the final three games of Miami's season, posting a 3:3 TD:INT.