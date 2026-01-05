Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Hurt in season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ewers (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Ewers got injured in the fourth quarter with the Dolphins trailing by a significant margin. Prior to getting hurt, he completed 16 of 23 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing once for nine yards. The rookie seventh-round pick started the final three games of Miami's season, posting a 3:3 TD:INT.
More News
-
Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Another encouraging showing Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Respectable in first start•
-
Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Named Week 16 starter•
-
Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Remains emergency No. 3 QB•
-
Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Emergency QB3 for Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Serving as emergency No. 3 QB again•