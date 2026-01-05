default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ewers (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Ewers got injured in the fourth quarter with the Dolphins trailing by a significant margin. Prior to getting hurt, he completed 16 of 23 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing once for nine yards. The rookie seventh-round pick started the final three games of Miami's season, posting a 3:3 TD:INT.

More News