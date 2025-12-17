Ewers will start Sunday's game against the Bengals with the Dolphins having decided to bench Tua Tagovailoa, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ewers, a rookie seventh-round pick, will get the chance to draw his first NFL start in place of Zach Wilson, who has operated as Miami's backup for the majority of the 2025 campaign. Per Rapoport, Ewers' opportunity comes as the result of his simply looking more impressive than Wilson in practices. The former Texas standout compiled significant experience as a starter in college and would doubtless have come off the board earlier in the 2025 NFL Draft had it not been for injury concerns, and he now faces a favorable matchup against Cincinnati's vulnerable defense. It's conceivable Ewers may be playing for more than just short-term opportunity, as the Dolphins' decision to bench Tagovailoa with three games left in the regular season signals potential long-term uncertainty, despite his having signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract last summer.