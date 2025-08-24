Ewers completed seven of eight passes for 66 yards in Saturday's 14-6 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Ewers was the third Dolphins quarterback to enter the game, and he quickly connected on a 21-yard gain with Andrew Armstrong. He otherwise attempted passes primarily in the short areas of the field while limiting mistakes. Ewers had an inconsistent first preseason as a pro and looks likely to serve as the third quarterback in Miami to begin the season.