Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Remains emergency No. 3 QB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ewers (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Steelers but will serve as the Dolphins' emergency third quarterback.
Ewers will handle his usual role as Miami's emergency third-string quarterback, meaning he will only be eligible to take the field Monday if both Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson are forced out of the game. The only snaps Ewers has taken during the regular season thus far came Week 7 against the Browns.
