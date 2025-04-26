The Dolphins selected Ewers in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 231st overall.

Ewers transferred to Texas after a year at Ohio State and started three years for the Longhorns, posting his best to date in 2025 to the tune of 3,472 passing yards and a 31:12 TD:INT ratio over 14 games, earning him Second Team All-SEC. He elected to bypass his final season of college eligibility to turn pro with Arch Manning waiting in the wings in Austin, and he finally heard his name called in the final round of the draft. Ewers was a high-profile recruit coming out of high school and has battled through injuries throughout his career; however, he possesses some intriguing traits as a development project. He'll slot into a depth role behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson in Miami and will hope to prove his worth in training camp.