Bell finished the 2024 regular season with 27 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble across 17 games.

Before the start of the 2024 campaign, Bell had played in 10 regular-season games since being selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Bell ended up playing 619 snaps across 17 games in 2024, and while the majority of those came on special teams, he did earn a rotational role at linebacker due to injuries to Jaelan Phillips (knee), Tyus Bowser (knee) and others. Bell is a restricted free agent, which means the Dolphins have the ability to match any offer that another team makes for the linebacker's services.