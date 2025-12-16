Dolphins' Quinton Bell: Signed to Fins' active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dolphins signed Bell from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers.
Bell is now eligible to play for the Dolphins for the rest of the 2025 campaign after being elevated from the practice squad for the maximum of three times. He has one assisted tackle across three regular-season games, and he gives Miami more depth at linebacker and another contributor on special teams.