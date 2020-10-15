Coach Brian Flores said Thursday that Davis will see increased defensive snaps with Davon Godchaux (biceps) expected to miss three months, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Flores also said the rookie second-round pick, who only played 30 percent of defensive snaps Week 5, is "still trying to find his niche." The Dolphins' front seven as a whole is still working to consistently manufacture pressure, so Davis isn't yet worth serious consideration in IDP formats, but the Alabama product's development will warrant close monitoring. Davis' massive frame (6-foot-6, 311 pounds) could lead to consistent production as a run stopper if he were to start handling a full-time role.