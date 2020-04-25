Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Lands in South Beach

The Dolphins selected Davis in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 56th overall.

Davis is the latest in a long line of Nick Saban-coached defensive linemen to come to the NFL from Alabama. At 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds, Davis is a mountain of a man who will fit nicely in the middle of the Miami defensive line. However, Davis struggled to find consistency at Alabama and had just three tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in 12 starts as a senior, so Miami will have to work to get the most out of him. Sometimes his massive frame can hinder him as he's not explosive off the ball and linemen can get leverage under him.