McMillan (knee) has been medically cleared to practice and doesn't appear to be operating under any limitations, Omar Kelly of the Miami Sun Sentinel reports.

McMillan tore his ACL last August and has made steady and setback-free progress in his recovery ever since. Now back in action, the 2017 second-rounder is serving as the "quarterback" of the Dolphins defense, which is a responsibility that head coach Adam Gase describes as a way to lighten fellow linebacker Kiko Alonso's workload. McMillan could be quite an IDP asset as the middle linebacker in the team's 4-3 defensive front, and at the very least he should serve as a clear upgrade over last year's combination of Rey Maualuga and Stephone Anthony.