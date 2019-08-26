Head coach Brian Flores said Monday that McMillan is "close" to returning from his undisclosed injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

McMillan has been dealing with the injury since Aug. 3, and its nature and exact severity remain unclear. It would benefit the 23-year-old to return to practice not just to get healthy and ready for the season, but also to fend off Sam Eguavoen, who has threatened to take reps away from McMillan at middle linebacker. Eguavoen earned first-team reps on defense early in training camp and has seemingly impressed coaches so far in preseason action.