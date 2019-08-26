Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Could be nearing return
Head coach Brian Flores said Monday that McMillan is "close" to returning from his undisclosed injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
McMillan has been dealing with the injury since Aug. 3, and its nature and exact severity remain unclear. It would benefit the 23-year-old to return to practice not just to get healthy and ready for the season, but also to fend off Sam Eguavoen, who has threatened to take reps away from McMillan at middle linebacker. Eguavoen earned first-team reps on defense early in training camp and has seemingly impressed coaches so far in preseason action.
More News
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Facing competition•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Sidelined at practice•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Back at practice•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Dealing with injury•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Productive in comeback season•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Leads team in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Week 3 was wilder than we could have imagined. Heath Cummings tells you what you should be...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Fade Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Dodge Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...