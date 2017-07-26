McMillan could start at linebacker for Miami this season, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins placed Koa Misi (neck) on season-ending Injured Reserve on Tuesday, which opens up a starting linebacker job. McMillan was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and may now be the favorite to take over for Misi should he perform well in training camp.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories