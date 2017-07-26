Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Could open season as starter
McMillan could start at linebacker for Miami this season, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins placed Koa Misi (neck) on season-ending Injured Reserve on Tuesday, which opens up a starting linebacker job. McMillan was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and may now be the favorite to take over for Misi should he perform well in training camp.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in latest mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
Ingram not afraid of Peterson
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with Saints running back Mark Ingram prior to training camp,...
-
Pierre Garcon is a Fantasy target
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with new 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon prior to training camp,...