Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Dealing with injury
McMillan has an undisclosed injury that is holding him out of OTA practices, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
McMillan is likely being held out as a precaution. He reportedly is expected to return to practices fairly soon. Barring his issue is more severe than initially thought he'll figure to return to practice in the near future.
