McMillan (undisclosed) has been overtaken by Sam Eguavoen as the starting middle linebacker in the early stages of training camp, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

McMillan remains listed as the starter on Miami's first preseason depth chart, but Eguavoen has spent the majority of training camp working with the first team and has played like the superior option in coverage. Eguavoen joined the Dolphins earlier this offseason following a stint in the CLF, and appears to have a legitimate shot at beating out McMillan. A 2017 second-round pick, McMillan has been hampered by injuries throughout the early days of camp and will look to return to full health and rebound. In any case, Miami's linebacker position battle will be worth tracking through the preseason.