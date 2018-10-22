McMillan recorded eight total tackles and a forced fumble in the Dolphins' 32-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

McMillan tied with T.J. McDonald as the team's leader in tackles. After missing his entire rookie season to an ACL tear, the second-year pro has cemented himself as a starter in Miami's 4-3 defense and logged at least six total tackles in his previous four games. As McMillan continues to acclimate to the speed of the NFL, his IDP arrow is trending up.

