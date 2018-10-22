Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Forces fumble in loss
McMillan recorded eight total tackles and a forced fumble in the Dolphins' 32-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
McMillan tied with T.J. McDonald as the team's leader in tackles. After missing his entire rookie season to an ACL tear, the second-year pro has cemented himself as a starter in Miami's 4-3 defense and logged at least six total tackles in his previous four games. As McMillan continues to acclimate to the speed of the NFL, his IDP arrow is trending up.
More News
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Locked in as starter•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Cleared to play•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Nearing return to field•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: On schedule in recovery•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Suffers torn ACL•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Leaves preseason opener with injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?