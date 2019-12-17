Play

McMillan (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

With just two games remaining on the slate, it comes as little surprise that the injury suffered in Sunday's game with the Giants ends the 24-year-old's season. Andrew Van Ginkel saw a season-high 35 snaps in Week 15 and figures to see an uptick in playing time going forward.

