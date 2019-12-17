Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Lands on IR
McMillan (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
With just two games remaining on the slate, it comes as little surprise that the injury suffered in Sunday's game with the Giants ends the 24-year-old's season. Andrew Van Ginkel saw a season-high 35 snaps in Week 15 and figures to see an uptick in playing time going forward.
More News
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Leaves with hamstring injury•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Out against Buffalo•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Will be game-time decision•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Nursing knee issue•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Leads team in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Week 16 TE Preview: Back to Howard
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 16 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 16 WR Preview: Amendola worthy
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 16, including...
-
12/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the best Waiver Wire picks for Week 16, going position-by-position...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Waivers: Winning replacements
We're dealing with more big-name absences ahead of the Fantasy championships in Week 16. Here's...