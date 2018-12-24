Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Leads team in tackles
McMillan posted 10 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jaguars.
In what has been a disappointing season for the Dolphins overall, McMillan's development can be seen as a rare point of optimism. The second-year pro, who missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL, has come on as a leader in Miami's defense down the stretch. McMillan will be a solid IDP play Week 17 against the Bills.
