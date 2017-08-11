Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Leaves preseason opener with injury
McMillan (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Atlanta, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Just a few days removed from being placed at the top of Miami's depth chart, McMillan will face his first setback. The rookie out of Ohio State logged 102 tackles in his final college season and was set to line up on the other side of Kiko Alonso to top off the Dolphins' linebacker corps. The severity of the injury is unclear; nevertheless, Miami is expected to proceed with caution.
