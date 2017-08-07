McMillan is listed as one of the Dolphins' starting linebackers on the initial depth chart for their base defense, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

After McMillan's chief competition for a starting role, Koa Misi, went down with a season-ending neck injury early in camp, there was never much down that the rookie would be first in line to move up on the depth chart. Though projected starters Kiko Alonso (thumb) and Lawrence Timmons are more established IDP options at the position, it may not take long for McMillan to approach their level of production. The former Ohio State standout boasts excellent sideline-to-sideline speed and natural instincts, which helped him accrue 102 tackles during his final season in college.