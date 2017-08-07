Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Listed as starter on depth chart
McMillan is listed as one of the Dolphins' starting linebackers on the initial depth chart for their base defense, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
After McMillan's chief competition for a starting role, Koa Misi, went down with a season-ending neck injury early in camp, there was never much down that the rookie would be first in line to move up on the depth chart. Though projected starters Kiko Alonso (thumb) and Lawrence Timmons are more established IDP options at the position, it may not take long for McMillan to approach their level of production. The former Ohio State standout boasts excellent sideline-to-sideline speed and natural instincts, which helped him accrue 102 tackles during his final season in college.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How does Cutler impact Miami's wideouts?
In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami's addition of Jay Cutler should help DeVante...
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...