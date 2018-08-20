Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Locked in as starter
Head coach Adam Gase said Sunday that McMillan will start at middle linebacker to begin the season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Despite the fact that McMillan never made his regular season debut with the Dolphins last season after tearing his ACL in August, the team is committed to him being its starting middle linebacker given what they've seen from him before and after his injury. McMillan was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft after a standout career at Ohio State.
