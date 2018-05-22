McMillan (knee) is expected to participate in the Dolphins' offseason program next week, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

McMillan is on the mend from a torn ACL he underwent surgery for last August. It isn't certain how active he'll be in practices next week, but him being on the field in any capacity is a positive development for Miami. The 2017 second-rounder is expected to be the starting middle linebacker in 2018 and his rehabilitation is worth monitoring in nearly all IDP formats.