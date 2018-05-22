Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Nearing return to field
McMillan (knee) is expected to participate in the Dolphins' offseason program next week, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.
McMillan is on the mend from a torn ACL he underwent surgery for last August. It isn't certain how active he'll be in practices next week, but him being on the field in any capacity is a positive development for Miami. The 2017 second-rounder is expected to be the starting middle linebacker in 2018 and his rehabilitation is worth monitoring in nearly all IDP formats.
More News
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: On schedule in recovery•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Suffers torn ACL•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Leaves preseason opener with injury•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Listed as starter on depth chart•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Could open season as starter•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Headed to Miami•
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...