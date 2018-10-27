McMillan made nine tackles (seven solo) in Thursday's 42-23 loss to the Texans.

McMillan has had at least six tackles in each of the last five games now, adding a forced fumble in that span as well. The 2017 second-round pick is performing well in his first NFL action -- 47 tackles in eight games -- after missing his entire rookie campaign with a torn ACL.

More News
Our Latest Stories