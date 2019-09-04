Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Not carrying injury tag
McMillan (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
McMillan dealt with an undisclosed injury in OTAs and training camp. He shed the issue just in time for Week 1's matchup versus the Ravens. McMillan will start at inside linebacker on Sunday, and he'll look to build off a 2018 season where he registered 105 tackles and two forced fumbles.
More News
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Could be nearing return•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Facing competition•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Sidelined at practice•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Back at practice•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Dealing with injury•
-
Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Productive in comeback season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback is the most replaceable position in Fantasy, and Jamey Eisenberg lays out which...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...