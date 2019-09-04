McMillan (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

McMillan dealt with an undisclosed injury in OTAs and training camp. He shed the issue just in time for Week 1's matchup versus the Ravens. McMillan will start at inside linebacker on Sunday, and he'll look to build off a 2018 season where he registered 105 tackles and two forced fumbles.

