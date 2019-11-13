Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Nursing knee issue
McMillan (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Since losing his rookie year to a torn ACL, McMillan has played every game since the start of the 2018 campaign. A potential absence for Sunday's game against the Bills affects fantasy owners in IDP leagues, as he's on pace for another 100-plus tackles this year. Keep an eye on his practice status over the next two days.
