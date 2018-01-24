Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: On schedule in recovery
McMillan (knee) is on schedule in his recovery, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports. "He's right on, or ahead of schedule," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday. "That's from the coaching staff, the trainers. He's in the meetings all the time. Just talking about how he is and how his approach has been. He should be out there and ready to go in May, out there doing everything and 100 percent."
McMillan, the Dolphins' 2017 second-round draft pick, lost his entire rookie season to a torn ACL suffered in Miami's preseason opener. The bright side of this situation is that, given the timing of the injury, McMillan shouldn't need to miss any part of the offseason program.
