Play

McMillan (knee) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Bills.

McMillan was limited in practice all week, so its not too much of a shock to see him sit this one out after being considered a game-time call. Look for backup Vince Biegel to take on a heavy snap count as a result of McMillan's absence.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories