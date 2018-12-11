Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Posts nine tackles versus Patriots
McMillan recorded nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 34-33 win over the Patriots.
McMillan tied his season record for single-game tackles during Sunday's win against New England. The second-year pro has posted at least seven tackles in his last four games, and will be a solid IDP play against the Vikings in Week 15.
