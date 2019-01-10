Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Productive in comeback season
McMillan complied 105 tackles, one pass defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2018.
After losing his entire rookies season to a torn ACL, McMillan came on as a leader in the Dolphins' defense in 2018. The middle linebacker position was one of Miami's most notable weaknesses heading into the season, but the former 2017 second-round pick's strong play has put any worries at ease. Following up an inconsistent start to the year, McMillan greatly improved during the second half of the season and averaged 7.85 tackles per game from Week 10 to Week 17. McMillan racked up the second most tackles of any Dolphins player in 2018, trailing only Kiko Alonso, and will remain an integral part of the team's plans for the future.
