It would seem that the Dolphins prefer Jerome Baker and Sam Eguavoen over McMillan at linebacker for their skills in pass coverage, causing McMillan to see less work so far this season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

This notion would certainly explain why McMillan has played just 79 defensive snaps through three games this season, while Baker and Eguavoen each played 72 snaps in Week 3 alone. McMillan has 11 total tackles through three contests and hasn't seen more than 51 percent of defensive snaps in a game yet in 2019 after consistently seeing more than 70 percent of snaps in a given game last season.