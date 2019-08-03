McMillan did not participate at Saturday's practice for an undisclosed reason, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

It is unclear what injury McMillan is dealing with or how severe it is. The 23-year-old started all 16 games for the Dolphins last season, and once again figures to be in the linebacker rotation. Expect an update once more clarity on his injury comes to light.

