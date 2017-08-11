McMillan suffered from a torn ACL in Thursday's preseason opener against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It is what the Dolphins feared after McMillan left Thursday's contest early, but an MRI on Friday confirmed the linebacker would be done for the season. Mike Hall, who appeared in all 16 games and recorded 33 tackles for Miami last season, could be promoted from backup to starter at linebacker with McMillan done for the season.