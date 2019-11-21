Play

McMillan (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McMillan appears back to full health after sitting out Week 11's divisional loss to the Bills. He was limited in Wednesday's practice. Barring any setbacks, expect the third-year linebacker to handle his usual workload against the Browns on Sunday.

