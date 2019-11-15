Coach Brian Flores said Friday that McMillan (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's divisional contest against the Bills, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McMillan has come on as a run stopper for the Dolphins in recent weeks, so if he were to miss Sunday's game against the Bills it would be a notable blow for the team's defensive front. The 2017 second-round pick practiced in a limited capacity to begin the week, and he'll have one more opportunity to upgrade to full participation Friday.