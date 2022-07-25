Mostert (knee) announced via his personal Twitter account Monday that he has received medical clearance.
Mostert will take the field when Dolphins' veterans report for training camp Tuesday, which is a positive development as he works to return to 100 percent health by Week 1. The 30-year-old veteran stands to spend training camp competing with Sony Michel for work in what looks to be a developing backfield by committee, one which fellow newcomer Chase Edmonds is the presumed favorite to lead. Holdovers Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed look slated for depth roles, if they crack the final roster.