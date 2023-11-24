Mostert rushed 20 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns while failing to catch his only target in Friday's 34-13 win over the Jets.

With De'Von Achane (knee) inactive for the fifth time in the last six games, Mostert handled 20 of Miami's 33 carries by running backs. He was quiet for most of the game but got going late after New York's defense wore down. Mostert scored from 13 yards out in the fourth quarter, giving him sole possession of the league lead with 12 rushing touchdowns, then bolstered that total with a 34-yard touchdown two drives later. Achane was close to suiting up for Friday's game, so he'll likely be available to split carries with Mostert against the Commanders in Week 13.