Mostert (knee) was spotted a Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Mostert didn't practice Wednesday, which Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network suggested was rest and maintenance-related. Now that he's back on the field, Mostert is trending toward active status Sunday night against the Patriots, though he'll probably need to log a full practice by Friday in order to avoid a Week 2 injury designation.
