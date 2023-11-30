Mostert (ankle/knee) returned to practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Mostert didn't practice Wednesday, so the running back's return to Thursday's session has him moving in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. Miami's looming injury report is slated to reveal Mostert's official participation level in his return to the field.
