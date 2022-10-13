Mostert (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Mostert sat out Wednesday's session, but his return to practice a day later is a positive indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's game against the Vikings. Thursday's upcoming injury report will clarify the running back's official participation level.
