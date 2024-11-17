Mostert (hip) has returned to Sunday's game against the Raiders, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Mostert had exited the game with a hip issue, but he's back in the Dolphins' Week 11 backfield mix Sunday, along with De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright.
More News
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Used sparingly in backup role•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Outplayed by Achane in Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Scores twice in Week 8 loss•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Churns out 50 yards Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Impressive numbers in return•