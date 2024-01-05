Mostert (knee/ankle) returned to practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Mostert -- who was inactive for Miami's Week 17 loss to Baltimore -- missed practices Wednesday and Thursday, but the running back's participation in Friday's session suggests that he could be available Sunday against the Bills. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will be released later Friday and will add further context with regard to Mostert's status for Miami's regular-season finale.
