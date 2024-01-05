Mostert (knee/ankle) returned to practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Mostert -- who was inactive in Week 17 -- logged back-to-back absences Wednesday and Thursday, but the running back's participation in Friday's practice suggests that he could potentially be available Sunday night against the Bills. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report is slated to add further context with regard to Mostert's status for Miami's regular-season finale.