The Dolphins look primed to lean on Mostert as the clear No. 1 backfield option Week 1 versus the Chargers with Jeff Wilson (abdomen) now on IR and De'Von Achane (shoulder) still not taking contact at practice, Mike Jones of the Athletic reports.

Mostert led Miami on the ground last season with 181 carries for 891 yards and three scores across 16 games, but he split time relatively evenly with Wilson when both were healthy and on the field. The two appeared primed for another timeshare to start the 2023 campaign, with Achane also mixing in when 100 percent, but Wilson's placement on IR leaves Mostert as a candidate for workhorse status to begin the year. Achane, a rookie third-round pick, could be the primary beneficiary of increased touches when healthy, but he was still in a red jersey at practice Wednesday and is considered week-to-week. Salvon Ahmed (neck) is the next best candidate to spell Mostert in Week 1's season opener against the Chargers, but he's currently day-to-day. UDFA Chris Brooks is the only other RB on the Dolphins' roster.